2017 Toyota Tacoma

Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

External temperature display

Universal remote transmitter

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Overhead console: Mini Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Trailer Hitch

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog/driving lights

Steel spare wheel rim

Tires: Prefix: P

Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown

Tires: Profile: 70

Tires: Speed Rating: S

Type of tires: AT Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Trim Chrome Grille

Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers

Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Security Anti-theft alarm system Comfort Interior air filtration

Automatic front air conditioning

Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Double wishbone front suspension

Front Independent Suspension

Leaf rear spring

Rigid axle rear suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Leaf rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Front Reading Lights

Automatic locking hubs

Garage door transmitter

Speed-proportional power steering

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Two 12V DC power outlets

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

In-Dash single CD player

Braking Assist

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

Rear door type: Tailgate

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Diameter: 16

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats

Wheel Width: 7

Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection

Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Auxilliary engine cooler

Electrochromatic rearview mirror

Audio system memory card slot

Turn signal in mirrors

AC power outlet: 1

Piano black dash trim

Navigation system with voice activation

Video Monitor Location: Front

Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim

Liftgate window: Power

Driver and passenger knee airbags

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Diameter of tires: 16.0"

Tires: Width: 265 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 11.7 L/100 km

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,496 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Gross vehicle weight: 2,540 kg

Front Hip Room: 1,453 mm

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

Rear Head Room: 972 mm

Fuel Capacity: 80 L

Rear Hip Room: 1,430 mm

Overall Width: 1,910 mm

Front Leg Room: 1,089 mm

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Front Head Room: 1,008 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 13.8 L/100 km

Overall height: 1,793 mm

Wheelbase: 3,235 mm

Rear Leg Room: 828 mm

Front Shoulder Room: 1,480 mm

Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents

Manual child safety locks

Curb weight: 1,975 kg

Overall Length: 5,392 mm

Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70

Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

Halogen projector beam headlights

2 USB ports

NAV 7 -SCREEN HS BILSTEIN-SHOCKS PRO-GRILL

