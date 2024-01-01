Menu
ALL WHEEL DRIVE !! NAVIGATION, REAR CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT, AUTO HIGH BEAM, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, ANDROID AUTO, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, POWER SEATS W/ DRIVER MEMORY, RED LATHER, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE START, 19-IN ALLOYS
This 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia is for sale today. 

Vividly beautiful with a fluent all around design and a wide range of trim and engine choices will prove to be a difficult decision when purchasing a new 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia. Nevertheless this Giulia is simply irreplaceable and unmatched. Comfortable seating within the whole range, a wide array of options available throughout the trims, and astonishing performance in the flagship Quadrifoglio model prove that this 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia is a breath of fresh air in the sport sedan segment.This sedan has 148,858 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. 

Our Giulias trim level is Ti Sport. The Alfa Romeo Giulia is possibly the best looking sedan to ever be created and comes with numerous standard features that include navigation, an 8 speaker stereo with an 8.8 inch display and bluetooth streaming audio, power adjustable front seats, a heated multi-functional heated leather steering wheel, remote keyless entry, dual zone climate control, leather seats with accent stitching, front and rear parking sensors, a rear view camera. Upgrading to this Ti Sport trim and youll get larger unique aluminum wheels, interior trim, painted brake calipers and a heated steering wheel.

Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years!

VIN ZARFAEEN1J7582469

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 148,858 KM

ALL WHEEL DRIVE !! NAVIGATION, REAR CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT, AUTO HIGH BEAM, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, ANDROID AUTO, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, POWER SEATS W/ DRIVER MEMORY, RED LATHER, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE START, 19-IN ALLOYS
This 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia is for sale today.

Vividly beautiful with a fluent all around design and a wide range of trim and engine choices will prove to be a difficult decision when purchasing a new 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia. Nevertheless this Giulia is simply irreplaceable and unmatched. Comfortable seating within the whole range, a wide array of options available throughout the trims, and astonishing performance in the flagship Quadrifoglio model prove that this 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia is a breath of fresh air in the sport sedan segment.This sedan has 148,858 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 280HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Giulia's trim level is Ti Sport. The Alfa Romeo Giulia is possibly the best looking sedan to ever be created and comes with numerous standard features that include navigation, an 8 speaker stereo with an 8.8 inch display and bluetooth streaming audio, power adjustable front seats, a heated multi-functional heated leather steering wheel, remote keyless entry, dual zone climate control, leather seats with accent stitching, front and rear parking sensors, a rear view camera. Upgrading to this Ti Sport trim and you'll get larger unique aluminum wheels, interior trim, painted brake calipers and a heated steering wheel.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia