$25,500+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi Q3
2.0 TFSI Technik **S LINE - LOW KMS**
2018 Audi Q3
2.0 TFSI Technik **S LINE - LOW KMS**
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$25,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
87,206KM
VIN WA1GCCFS4JR004446
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,206 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW MILEAGE !! S LINE PACKAGE !! NAVIGATION, REAR CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT MONITORING, RAIN SENSING WIPERS, BLUETOOTH, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BROWN LEATHER, POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER LIFTGATE, 19-INCH ALLOY WHEELS
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2018 Audi Q3 is for sale today.
This Audi Q3 is the perfect fit for your city lifestyle - big enough for you and your gear to get into easily, yet the right size for an everyday drive. While the dimensions of the Q3 are tailored to its natural habitat of crowded cities, the adventurous spirit of this vehicle can hardly be contained. Perfectly balanced and elegantly designed, this Q3 rewards city tastes that beg to be taken far afield. This SUV has 87,206 kms. It's black in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Q3's trim level is 2.0 TFSI Technik. This Audi Q3 Technik is the ultimate in technology and luxury. It comes packed with features like a 7-inch multimedia interface with navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, Bose 14-speaker premium audio, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot assist, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, leather seats which are heated in front, a power sunroof, a power liftgate, aluminum wheels, and more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$25,500
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2018 Audi Q3