2018 Audi Q5

82,967 KM

Details Description

$36,998

+ tax & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

TECHNIK S-LINE

Location

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

82,967KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9284383
  • Stock #: D7638
  • VIN: WA1FNAFY7J2193231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,967 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 Audi Q5 is for sale today.

There's something special that sets this Audi Q5 that sets it apart from the dozens of luxury crossovers available. Maybe it's the contemporary, yet timeless exterior styling. Maybe it's the unique balance of fun, sporty performance with the versatility of expanded interior volume. It might be the exhilaration of the steering wheel in your hands or the thrills it commands while you take in the winding road ahead. No matter your reasons, you have the capability to leave tracks where your journey takes you - in the one vehicle that is ready to leave its impression on you. This SUV has 82,967 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

