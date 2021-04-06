2018 Audi Q7

When designing this Q7 three-row crossover, Audi set out to craft a vehicle that not only has available advanced technologies and luxuries that make for a near perfect sanctuary but is also thoughtfully shaped to transcend trends and remain timeless. The result is a roomy, comfortable, luxurious SUV with a measure of performance that sets it apart from the crowd. This SUV has 79,757 kms. It's gray metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.0L V6 24V GDI DOHC Supercharged engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 3.0 Tfsi Quattro Progressiv Tiptronic.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Rear fog lights
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Ambient Lighting
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Engine Immobilizer
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Multi-link front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Audio system security
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather shift knob trim
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Driver seat memory
Radio data system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Power remote trunk release
50-50 Third Row Seat
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Permanent locking hubs
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Power Folding Third Row Seat
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Headlight cleaners with washer
Self-leveling headlights
Run flat tires
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Five 12V DC power outlets
Intercooled Supercharger
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Metal-look grille
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.6 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 2,994 mm
Fuel Capacity: 85 L
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Rear Leg Room: 986 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.4 L/100 km
Front Head Room: 976 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,058 mm
3rd Row Leg Room: 741 mm
Overall height: 1,740 mm
Rear Head Room: 986 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power child safety locks
Genuine wood/piano black dash trim
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Genuine wood/piano black trim
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,485 mm
Curb weight: 2,240 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 2,980 kg
Front Shoulder Room: 1,512 mm
Overall Length: 5,069 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 911 mm
Overall Width: 1,968 mm
Max cargo capacity: 2,028 L
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,255 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
2 USB ports
PARKTRONIC Front and Rear Reverse Sensing System
Type of tires: Run-flat AS
3.0 TFSI quattro Progressiv tiptronic
