2018 Audi Q7

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 7 5 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6849338

6849338 Stock #: D5522

D5522 VIN: WA1LAAF76JD031102

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 79,757 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Piano black center console trim Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Rear fog lights Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Speed Rating: H Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Ambient Lighting Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Rear air conditioning with separate controls Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Multi-link front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Audio system security Trim Body-coloured bumpers Leather shift knob trim Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Driver seat memory Radio data system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Power remote trunk release 50-50 Third Row Seat Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Rear door type: Power liftgate Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Power Folding Third Row Seat Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Passenger reverse tilt mirror Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner Beverage cooler in glovebox Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Headlight cleaners with washer Self-leveling headlights Run flat tires Rear heat ducts with separate controls Five 12V DC power outlets Intercooled Supercharger Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Metal-look grille Fuel Consumption: City: 12.6 L/100 km Wheelbase: 2,994 mm Fuel Capacity: 85 L SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Rear Leg Room: 986 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.4 L/100 km Front Head Room: 976 mm Front Leg Room: 1,058 mm 3rd Row Leg Room: 741 mm Overall height: 1,740 mm Rear Head Room: 986 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Power child safety locks Genuine wood/piano black dash trim Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Genuine wood/piano black trim Rear Shoulder Room: 1,485 mm Curb weight: 2,240 kg Gross vehicle weight: 2,980 kg Front Shoulder Room: 1,512 mm Overall Length: 5,069 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 911 mm Overall Width: 1,968 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,028 L 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,255 mm Stability controll with anti-roll 2 USB ports PARKTRONIC Front and Rear Reverse Sensing System Type of tires: Run-flat AS 3.0 TFSI quattro Progressiv tiptronic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.