This 2018 BMW M2 delivers on all that an M car should. Raw and seemingly unlimited power on tap, handling so precise it could tear your insides apart, and the ease of having a track ready car in your driveway at all times. This M2 is the epitome of less is more. Fewer electronics and more power in a beautifully sculpted package.This low mileage coupe has just 25,563 kms. It's long beach blue in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 3.0L I6 24V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our M2's trim level is Coupe. This BMW M2 offers a lot more than just ultimate performance and handling. Features and options include a premium Harman Kardon sound system with 12 speakers, Bluetooth connectivity, on board navigation, SiriusXM, 20 GB of internal memory, heated adjustable front sport seats, BMW online internet access, heated steering wheel, Dakota leather upholstery, carbon fiber interior inserts, rear parking sensors, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, a back up camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Coupe.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Ambient Lighting
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Daytime Running Lights
2 door
Dusk sensing headlights
Tires: Prefix: P
Black grille w/chrome surround
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Forward Collision Mitigation
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 12
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Independent Rear Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Sport
Anti-theft alarm system
Audio system security
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Privacy glass: Light
Rear View Camera
Coupe
Front Reading Lights
Driver seat memory
Carbon Fibre Dash Trim
Radio data system
Remote window operation
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
DVD-Audio
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front sport seat
Surround Audio
Rear door type: Trunk
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Wheel Diameter: 19
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Passenger reverse tilt mirror
Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner
Navigation system with voice activation
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Headlight cleaners with washer
Self-leveling headlights
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Wheel Width: 10
Tires: Profile: 35
Tires: Speed Rating: Y
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Harman/kardon
Carbon Fibre Center Console Trim
Rear Head Room: 927 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.1 L/100 km
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,357 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.2 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 275 mm
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Overall Width: 1,854 mm
Fuel Capacity: 52 L
Front Leg Room: 1,055 mm
Overall height: 1,410 mm
Carbon fibre door trim
Rear Leg Room: 837 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Front Shoulder Room: 1,383 mm
Curb weight: 1,565 kg
Front Head Room: 1,018 mm
BMW Assist eCall
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Full service internet access
Max cargo capacity: 390 L
ConnectedDrive Services Professional
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Overall Length: 4,476 mm
Machined forged aluminum rims w/painted accents
Gross vehicle weight: 2,009 kg
Wheelbase: 2,693 mm
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
1 USB port
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Rear reverse sensing system
Type of tires: Summer Performance
