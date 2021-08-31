2018 BMW M2

$54,498 + taxes & licensing 2 5 , 5 6 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7805004

7805004 Stock #: D6261

D6261 VIN: WBS1J5C57J7B61827

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Long Beach Blue

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 25,563 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Ambient Lighting Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Exterior Daytime Running Lights 2 door Dusk sensing headlights Tires: Prefix: P Black grille w/chrome surround Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Lane Departure Warning 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Forward Collision Mitigation Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 12 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Suspension class: Sport Security Anti-theft alarm system Audio system security Trim Body-coloured bumpers Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Light Additional Features Rear View Camera Coupe Front Reading Lights Driver seat memory Carbon Fibre Dash Trim Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors DVD-Audio Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front sport seat Surround Audio Rear door type: Trunk Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets Wheel Diameter: 19 Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Passenger reverse tilt mirror Residual Heat Distribution of Air Conditioner Navigation system with voice activation Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Headlight cleaners with washer Self-leveling headlights Driver and passenger knee airbags Wheel Width: 10 Tires: Profile: 35 Tires: Speed Rating: Y Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Harman/kardon Carbon Fibre Center Console Trim Rear Head Room: 927 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Fuel Consumption: City: 13.1 L/100 km Rear Shoulder Room: 1,357 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.2 L/100 km Tires: Width: 275 mm Diameter of tires: 19.0" Overall Width: 1,854 mm Fuel Capacity: 52 L Front Leg Room: 1,055 mm Overall height: 1,410 mm Carbon fibre door trim Rear Leg Room: 837 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Front Shoulder Room: 1,383 mm Curb weight: 1,565 kg Front Head Room: 1,018 mm BMW Assist eCall Proximity remote trunk release Hands Free Power Liftgate Full service internet access Max cargo capacity: 390 L ConnectedDrive Services Professional Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Overall Length: 4,476 mm Machined forged aluminum rims w/painted accents Gross vehicle weight: 2,009 kg Wheelbase: 2,693 mm Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 1 USB port LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Rear reverse sensing system Type of tires: Summer Performance

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.