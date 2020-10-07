2018 BMW X1

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Piano black center console trim Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS Front fog/driving lights Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Profile: 50 Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Ambient Lighting Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Trim Body-coloured bumpers Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Security Audio system security

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Cornering Lights Driver seat memory Radio data system Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Power remote trunk release Wheel Width: 7.5 Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Four 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Memorized Settings including door mirror(s) Memorized Settings for 2 drivers Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Wheel Diameter: 18 Genuine wood/metal-look dash trim Genuine wood/metal-look door trim Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment Passenger reverse tilt mirror Leatherette seat upholstery Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tires: Speed Rating: W Self-leveling headlights Run flat tires Driver and passenger knee airbags Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Diameter of tires: 18.0" Tires: Width: 225 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,440 mm Overall Length: 4,455 mm Fuel Capacity: 60 L Fuel Consumption: City: 10.7 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km Front Head Room: 1,065 mm Curb weight: 1,660 kg Max cargo capacity: 1,550 L Rear Head Room: 1,002 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,453 mm Wheelbase: 2,670 mm Metal-look w/chrome surround grille AM/FM/HD/Satellite-prep Radio Overall Width: 1,821 mm Selective service internet access Manual child safety locks Silver w/painted accents aluminum rims BMW Assist eCall Front Leg Room: 1,026 mm Rear Leg Room: 941 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,141 kg Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition with push button start 2 USB ports LED low/high beam projector beam headlights Rear reverse sensing system Type of tires: Run-flat AS ConnectedDrive Essential Overall height: 1,598 mm AWD PANO-ROOF LEATH P/SEATS MEM HS P/GATE

