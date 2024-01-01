Menu
<b>Low Mileage!</b> If youre shopping in the competitive compact luxury SUV segment, this stylish, well-appointed Cadillac XT5 is worth a look. This 2018 Cadillac XT5 is for sale today in St Catharines. This Cadillac XT5 crossover was crafted to help you outsmart whatever task you have at hand. Its generously sized interior is filled with advanced features to help keep you safe and connected, while the chiseled exterior lines make a striking statement. A thoroughly progressive vehicle both inside and out, this XT5 was designed to accommodate all of your needs, while expressing your distinctive sense of class and style. This low mileage SUV has just 63,220 kms. Its red in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our XT5s trim level is Base FWD. Description: This XT5 is equipped with loads of excellent features. These features include Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, dual zone climate control designed to keep the cabin at the perfect temperature, an 8 speaker Bose audio system, a power rear lift gate, rear view camera, parking sensors, heated front seats, adaptive remote start plus keyless entry, wireless charging, Bluetooth for your smartphone, and Onstar with 4G LTE capability. Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$204.72</b> with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o

2018 Cadillac XT5

63,220 KM

$23,988

+ tax & licensing
FWD

Brian Cullen Motors

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

833-977-1235

Used
63,220KM
VIN 1GYKNARS2JZ111130

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Sahara Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 5486A
  • Mileage 63,220 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Requires Subscription

386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
