$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Chevrolet Camaro
2dr Cpe 1LT Sunroof Back Up Camera Keyless Go
2018 Chevrolet Camaro
2dr Cpe 1LT Sunroof Back Up Camera Keyless Go
Location
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
905-688-6244
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
154,493KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1FB1RX5J0191435
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 16811
- Mileage 154,493 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Two Guys Quality Cars
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer FWD 4dr LT Back Up Camera Heated Front Seats 50,631 KM $25,795 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Ridgeline 4WD Well Kept Gem Must be Seen! Leather Navigation 294,785 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr Sdn 1LT Nice Local Trade In! One Owner! 98,927 KM $10,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Two Guys Quality Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
Call Dealer
905-688-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Two Guys Quality Cars
905-688-6244
2018 Chevrolet Camaro