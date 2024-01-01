$25,500+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Colorado
Z71
2018 Chevrolet Colorado
Z71
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$25,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
174,067KM
VIN 1GCGTDEN1J1144458
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 174,067 KM
Vehicle Description
Off Road Suspension, Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Seat, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Teen Driver Technology, Streaming Audio, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, SiriusXM
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2018 Chevrolet Colorado is for sale today.
This 2018 Chevrolet Colorado offers a new take on the midsize pickup truck. With its combination of rugged good looks, advanced technology, capable towing ability and fuel efficient engine, the Colorado is the truck that helps you push every boundary and accept any challenges. From tackling urban streets to driving off the beaten path, this pickup is definitely worth a first, second and third look. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 174,067 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Colorado's trim level is Z71. Upgrading to this Z71 trim is a great choice as it comes with a larger 8 inch color touchscreen display - featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6 speaker audio system and wireless streaming audio. It also includes unique aluminum wheels, an off-road suspension, automatic locking rear differential, automatic climate control, heated front seats, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, rear vision camera, leather wrapped steering wheel, 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi, 4-way power driver and passenger seat, remote keyless entry, teen driver technology and so much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$25,500
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2018 Chevrolet Colorado