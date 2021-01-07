This 2018 Chevrolet Colorado offers a new take on the midsize pickup truck. With its combination of rugged looks, advanced technology, capable towing ability, and fuel savings, this Chevy Colorado outclasses the competition. From tackling urban streets to driving off the beaten path, this pickup is definitely worth a first, second and third look. This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 36,102 kms. It's silver ice metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Colorado's trim level is ZR2. This Colorado ZR2 turns up the off-road performance and aggressive aesthetic to turn this into one mean pickup. It comes with off-road suspension, increased clearance and track width, a trailer hitch with an integrated trailer brake controller, a unique appearance package, automatic climate control, heated power front seats, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, MyLink with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar, remote start, a rear vision camera, wireless charging, and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: V6 4x4 Crew Leath Nav P/seats Hs.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AT
Tires: Profile: 65
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Aluminum spare wheel rim
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Engine Immobilizer
Black grille
Anti-theft alarm system
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Front Independent Suspension
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Automatic front air conditioning
4 door
Rear View Camera
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Wheel Diameter: 17
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Audio system memory card slot
Black bumpers
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 15.0 L/100 km
Rear Head Room: 973 mm
Rear Leg Room: 909 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,354 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,425 mm
Front Head Room: 1,052 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 13.0 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 80 L
Suspension Class: Off-Road
Overall height: 1,834 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,461 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Front Hip Room: 1,397 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,722 kg
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Front Leg Room: 1,143 mm
Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Mobile hotspot internet access
Manual child safety locks
OnStar Guidance
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Overall Width: 1,948 mm
Curb weight: 2,158 kg
Overall Length: 5,395 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Apple CarPlay mirroring
Wheelbase: 3,264 mm
Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device
V6 4X4 CREW LEATH NAV P/SEATS HS
