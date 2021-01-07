2018 Chevrolet Colorado

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Trailer Hitch Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AT Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Aluminum spare wheel rim Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Black grille Security Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Front Independent Suspension Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Short and long arm front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Comfort Automatic front air conditioning

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Rear bench Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Wheel Diameter: 17 Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Fold-up cushion rear seats Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Electrochromatic rearview mirror Audio system memory card slot Black bumpers Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Diameter of tires: 17.0" Tires: Width: 265 mm Fuel Consumption: City: 15.0 L/100 km Rear Head Room: 973 mm Rear Leg Room: 909 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,354 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Rear Shoulder Room: 1,425 mm Front Head Room: 1,052 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 13.0 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 80 L Suspension Class: Off-Road Overall height: 1,834 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,461 mm Urethane shift knob trim Front Hip Room: 1,397 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,722 kg SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Front Leg Room: 1,143 mm Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Mobile hotspot internet access Manual child safety locks OnStar Guidance Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Overall Width: 1,948 mm Curb weight: 2,158 kg Overall Length: 5,395 mm Stability controll with anti-roll Halogen projector beam headlights 4 USB ports Apple CarPlay mirroring Wheelbase: 3,264 mm Remote Engine Start -Keyfob and Smart Device V6 4X4 CREW LEATH NAV P/SEATS HS

