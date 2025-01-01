$13,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
Premier
Location
Gaston's Auto Sales
394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
905-984-5094
Certified
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate your daily drive with the 2018 Chevrolet Cruze 4DR SDN Premier. This sleek and sophisticated sedan comes loaded with premium features that deliver unparalleled comfort, convenience, and safety.
• Backup camera for easy parking
• OnStar for emergency assistance
• Heated seats to keep you cozy
• Satellite radio for endless entertainment
• Luxurious leather interior
New coated rotors and premium pads
New all season Tires
The Cruze Premier offers top-of-the-line performance and technology that will transform your commute. Its turbocharged engine provides spirited acceleration, while the advanced safety features give you peace of mind on the road. With its spacious and well-appointed cabin, you'll enjoy a truly elevated driving experience every time you get behind the wheel.
This car is perfect for busy professionals, small families, or anyone who demands the best. The Cruze Premier elevates your lifestyle, making every trip more comfortable, convenient, and enjoyable. Upgrade your drive today and discover the difference that premium features can make.
PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! CARFAX VERIFIED! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980!
905-984-5094