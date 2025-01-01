Menu
Elevate your daily drive with the 2018 Chevrolet Cruze 4DR SDN Premier. This sleek and sophisticated sedan comes loaded with premium features that deliver unparalleled comfort, convenience, and safety.

• Backup camera for easy parking
• OnStar for emergency assistance
• Heated seats to keep you cozy
• Satellite radio for endless entertainment
• Luxurious leather interior

New coated rotors and premium pads

New all season Tires

The Cruze Premier offers top-of-the-line performance and technology that will transform your commute. Its turbocharged engine provides spirited acceleration, while the advanced safety features give you peace of mind on the road. With its spacious and well-appointed cabin, youll enjoy a truly elevated driving experience every time you get behind the wheel.

This car is perfect for busy professionals, small families, or anyone who demands the best. The Cruze Premier elevates your lifestyle, making every trip more comfortable, convenient, and enjoyable. Upgrade your drive today and discover the difference that premium features can make.

*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

146,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier

12312986

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier

Location

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
146,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1BF5SM5J7100083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Gaston's Auto Sales

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
905-984-XXXX

905-984-5094

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Gaston's Auto Sales

905-984-5094

2018 Chevrolet Cruze