2018 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Gaston's Auto Sales
394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Cruise through life in style and comfort with the 2018 CHEV CRUZE LT. This sleek and sophisticated sedan is packed with premium features that elevate your driving experience.
- Air conditioning to keep you cool and refreshed
- Cloth upholstery for a plush, luxurious feel
- Adjustable steering wheel for personalized control
- Reverse camera for confident, stress-free parking
- Keyless go and two smart keys for ultimate convenience
The CRUZE LT offers top-of-the-line benefits that make every journey a pleasure. Enjoy the seamless comfort of heated front seats, the security of traction control, and the entertainment of satellite radio and voice-activated telematics. Whether commuting or cruising, this car is your ticket to a life of effortless sophistication on the road.
The 2018 CHEV CRUZE LT is the perfect companion for busy professionals, growing families, and anyone who demands more from their vehicle. Experience the difference quality craftsmanship and cutting-edge features can make in elevating your daily drives.
- NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
- NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*

- *** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***
Designed by starline / Freepik
Vehicle Features
Gaston's Auto Sales
