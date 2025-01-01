Menu
Cruise through life in style and comfort with the 2018 CHEV CRUZE LT. This sleek and sophisticated sedan is packed with premium features that elevate your driving experience.

Air conditioning to keep you cool and refreshed
Cloth upholstery for a plush, luxurious feel
Adjustable steering wheel for personalized control
Reverse camera for confident, stress-free parking
Keyless go and two smart keys for ultimate convenience

The CRUZE LT offers top-of-the-line benefits that make every journey a pleasure. Enjoy the seamless comfort of heated front seats, the security of traction control, and the entertainment of satellite radio and voice-activated telematics. Whether commuting or cruising, this car is your ticket to a life of effortless sophistication on the road.

The 2018 CHEV CRUZE LT is the perfect companion for busy professionals, growing families, and anyone who demands more from their vehicle. Experience the difference quality craftsmanship and cutting-edge features can make in elevating your daily drives.

NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

120,000 KM

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

13068034

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1BE5SM2J7133982

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Gaston's Auto Sales

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
