$18,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier CARPLAY |
Location
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
905-684-8791
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 119,830 KM
Vehicle Description
All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Perfect for tackling any terrain, ensuring you have a smooth and stable ride in any weather condition.
Convenient USB Ports: Stay connected and charged on the go with 2 rear USB charging-only ports, 2 USB data ports, and an auxiliary input jack.
Power and Performance: Featuring a 3.17 Final Drive Axle Ratio and Dual Stainless-Steel Exhaust with Bright Tips for enhanced performance and efficiency.
Advanced Braking System: Equipped with 4-Wheel Antilock 4-Wheel Disc Brakes for superior stopping power and safety.
Immersive Audio Experience: Enjoy your favorite tunes with a 6 Speaker Audio System, SiriusXM radio, and premium Chevrolet MyLink system.
Comfort and Convenience:
8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster: Customize your seating position for maximum comfort.
Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats: Stay warm during chilly drives with heated front seats.
Automatic Temperature Control: Maintain the perfect cabin temperature with dual-zone automatic climate control.
Leather-Appointed Interior: Experience luxury with perforated leather-appointed seat trim, a leather shift knob, and a leather steering wheel.
Memory Seat Function: Save your preferred seating position for easy adjustments.
Safety and Security:
Comprehensive Airbag System: Includes dual front impact airbags, dual front side impact airbags, and overhead airbags for all-around protection.
Electronic Stability Control: Enhances vehicle stability by detecting and reducing loss of traction.
Emergency Communication System: Stay safe with OnStar Guidance for emergency assistance.
Rearview Camera: Make parking a breeze with the exterior parking camera.
Security System: Equipped with a security system and panic alarm for added peace of mind.
Additional Features:
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto: Seamlessly integrate your smartphone for hands-free control and connectivity.
Remote Keyless Entry: Effortlessly lock and unlock your vehicle with the push of a button.
Power Liftgate: Easy access to the spacious cargo area with a power liftgate.
Roof Rack Rails: Ready for your next adventure with roof rack rails for additional storage options.
19'' Ultra Bright Machined Wheels: Stylish and durable wheels that enhance the vehicle's look and performance.
Trailering Equipment: Equipped with a factory-installed trailer hitch and body-colour trailer hitch close-out cover for all your towing needs.
Technological Advancements:
Bluetooth® for Phone: Stay connected with hands-free calling and audio streaming.
Chevrolet MyLink: Premium audio system with an 8'' touchscreen for easy access to your favorite media.
Garage Door Transmitter: Conveniently open and close your garage door with the built-in transmitter.
Experience the perfect blend of performance, luxury, and technology with the 2024 Chevrolet Traverse LT AWD. Schedule a test drive today and see why this SUV is the ideal choice for you and your family!
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
INSGMT
