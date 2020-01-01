POWER AND HEATED SEATS, REAR CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, TURBO, ALLOY WHEELS
This 2018 Chevrolet Equinox is for sale today.
When Chevrolet redesigned the Equinox for the all-new 2018 model year, they got every detail just right. It's a really good size, being roomy without being too big. It has a fuel efficient engine, yet its still really fun to drive. This mid size crossover is stylish inside and out and the interior is packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a great all-arounder, it's hard to beat this 2018 Chevrolet Equinox. This SUV has 30412 kms. It's summit white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Equinox's trim level is LT. This Equinox LT is an excellent blend of features and value. It comes with a MyLink infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar 4G LTE, premium cloth seats which are heated in front, a power driver's seat, a rear vision camera, remote start, air conditioning, steering wheel-mounted audio, cruise, and Bluetooth control, HID headlights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: P/seat Hs Cam Bt.
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Remote power door locks
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Remote Engine Start
- External temperature display
- Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
- Cruise controls on steering wheel
- Instrumentation: Low fuel level
- Variable intermittent front wipers
- Center Console: Full with covered storage
- Overhead console: Mini with storage
- Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
- Cupholders: Front and rear
- Headlights off auto delay
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Tachometer
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- Audio controls on steering wheel
- Integrated roof antenna
- Total Number of Speakers: 6
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Dusk sensing headlights
- Steel spare wheel rim
- Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
- Tires: Prefix: P
- Type of tires: AS
- Tires: Speed Rating: T
- Tires: Profile: 65
- Safety
-
- Side Airbag
- Driver Airbag
- Passenger Airbag
- 4-wheel ABS brakes
- Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
- Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
- Comfort
-
- Cargo Area Light
- Interior air filtration
- Ambient Lighting
- Manual front air conditioning
- Powertrain
-
- Trim
-
- Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
- Body-coloured bumpers
- Leather shift knob trim
- Suspension
-
- Independent Rear Suspension
- Suspension class: Regular
- Coil front spring
- Independent front suspension classification
- Four-wheel Independent Suspension
- Coil rear spring
- Multi-link rear suspension
- Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
- Strut front suspension
- Security
-
- Windows
-
- Additional Features
-
- 4 door
- Rear View Camera
- Radio data system
- Transmission hill holder
- Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
- Front Ventilated disc brakes
- Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
- Metal-look dash trim
- Power remote driver mirror adjustment
- Heated driver mirror
- Heated passenger mirror
- Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
- Front and rear reading lights
- Bucket front seats
- Rear bench
- Fold forward seatback rear seats
- Rear seats center armrest
- Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
- Regular front stabilizer bar
- Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
- Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
- Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Rear door type: Liftgate
- Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
- Digital Audio Input
- Braking Assist
- Wheel Diameter: 17
- Remote activated exterior entry lights
- Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
- Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
- Power remote trunk release
- Wheel Width: 7
- Three 12V DC power outlets
- 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
- Speed-proportional electric power steering
- Seatback storage: 2
- Rear spoiler: Lip
- Intercooled Turbo
- Video Monitor Location: Front
- Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
- Clock: In-radio display
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Silver aluminum rims
- Black grille w/chrome surround
- Diameter of tires: 17.0"
- Front Head Room: 1,016 mm
- Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.3 L/100 km
- Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm
- Tires: Width: 225 mm
- Rear Head Room: 978 mm
- SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
- Front Hip Room: 1,377 mm
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
- Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km
- Front Shoulder Room: 1,453 mm
- SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
- Urethane steering wheel trim
- Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm
- Overall Width: 1,844 mm
- Curb weight: 1,508 kg
- Fuel Capacity: 56 L
- Rear Hip Room: 1,313 mm
- Wheelbase: 2,725 mm
- Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink
- Mobile hotspot internet access
- Manual child safety locks
- Gross vehicle weight: 2,025 kg
- Overall height: 1,661 mm
- Chevrolet MyLink Touch
- Rear Leg Room: 1,008 mm
- OnStar Guidance
- Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
- Overall Length: 4,651 mm
- Max cargo capacity : 1,798 L
- Stability controll with anti-roll
- Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
- 1 USB port
- Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
- High intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
- P/SEAT HS CAM BT
