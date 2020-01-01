POWER AND HEATED SEATS, REAR CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, TURBO, ALLOY WHEELS







This 2018 Chevrolet Equinox is for sale today.



When Chevrolet redesigned the Equinox for the all-new 2018 model year, they got every detail just right. It's a really good size, being roomy without being too big. It has a fuel efficient engine, yet its still really fun to drive. This mid size crossover is stylish inside and out and the interior is packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a great all-arounder, it's hard to beat this 2018 Chevrolet Equinox. This SUV has 30412 kms. It's summit white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.5L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Equinox's trim level is LT. This Equinox LT is an excellent blend of features and value. It comes with a MyLink infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar 4G LTE, premium cloth seats which are heated in front, a power driver's seat, a rear vision camera, remote start, air conditioning, steering wheel-mounted audio, cruise, and Bluetooth control, HID headlights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: P/seat Hs Cam Bt.



Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

Remote Engine Start

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Center Console: Full with covered storage

Overhead console: Mini with storage

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Dusk sensing headlights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: T

Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Ambient Lighting

Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers

Leather shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension

Suspension class: Regular

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Four-wheel Independent Suspension

Coil rear spring

Multi-link rear suspension

Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars

Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Deep

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Radio data system

Transmission hill holder

Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Front and rear reading lights

Bucket front seats

Rear bench

Fold forward seatback rear seats

Rear seats center armrest

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

Braking Assist

Wheel Diameter: 17

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Rear quarter windows: Wiper park

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Power remote trunk release

Wheel Width: 7

Three 12V DC power outlets

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Seatback storage: 2

Rear spoiler: Lip

Intercooled Turbo

Video Monitor Location: Front

Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Black grille w/chrome surround

Diameter of tires: 17.0"

Front Head Room: 1,016 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.3 L/100 km

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,410 mm

Tires: Width: 225 mm

Rear Head Room: 978 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Front Hip Room: 1,377 mm

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km

Front Shoulder Room: 1,453 mm

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Urethane steering wheel trim

Front Leg Room: 1,039 mm

Overall Width: 1,844 mm

Curb weight: 1,508 kg

Fuel Capacity: 56 L

Rear Hip Room: 1,313 mm

Wheelbase: 2,725 mm

Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink

Mobile hotspot internet access

Manual child safety locks

Gross vehicle weight: 2,025 kg

Overall height: 1,661 mm

Chevrolet MyLink Touch

Rear Leg Room: 1,008 mm

OnStar Guidance

Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70

Overall Length: 4,651 mm

Max cargo capacity : 1,798 L

Stability controll with anti-roll

Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry

1 USB port

Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring

High intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights

P/SEAT HS CAM BT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.