2018 Chevrolet Equinox

94,500 KM

Details Description

$25,498

+ tax & licensing
$25,498

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer_OneOwner

$25,498

+ taxes & licensing

94,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9431853
  • Stock #: D7771
  • VIN: 2GNAXVEV7J6128298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Power Tailgate, Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Park Assist, Power Seat, Streaming Audio, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Detection, 4G WiFi, Teen Driver Technology, Push Button Start, OnStar

This 2018 Chevrolet Equinox is for sale today.

When Chevrolet designed the Equinox for the all-new 2018 model year, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size, roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin thats been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a mid sized SUV, it's hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This SUV has 94,500 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Equinox's trim level is Premier. Stepping up to this top of the line Equinox Premier is a wise choice as it comes loaded with luxurious leather seats, a power liftgate, larger aluminum wheels, HID headlights, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, an 8-way power driver seat with memory settings and dual-zone climate control. It also includes a remote engine start, heated front seats, a rear view camera, 4G WiFi capability, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze. The Premier adds increased safety features as well, such as blind spot detection, lane change assist, rear cross traffic alert and rear park assist plus much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



o~o

