Wireless Charging, Remote Start, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Aluminum Wheels, 4G WiFi, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Rear View Camera, OnStar, SiriusXM

CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires

This 2018 Chevrolet Malibu is for sale today.

A perfect blend of bold design and ingenious technology make this midsize Malibu everything you wanted, but never thought youd find. With outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious and comfortable cabin, this Malibu features a robust body structure that contributes to its nimble handling and excellent ride. By combining both press-hardened steel and ultra-high-strength steel, engineers created a cabin that is both strong and lightweight. This sedan has 121,599 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Malibus trim level is LT. Upgrade to this Malibu LT and youll receive modern technology such as a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth streaming audio and wireless charging, Teen Driver technology, Chevrolet MyLink and 4G WiFi capability. You will also get remote keyless entry with push button start, a leather wrapped steering wheel, larger aluminum wheels, 8-way power driver seat, a rear view camera and a remote vehicle starter.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/

Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years!

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

121,599 KM

$17,998

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
121,599KM
VIN 1G1ZD5ST6JF223912

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,599 KM

Wireless Charging, Remote Start, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Aluminum Wheels, 4G WiFi, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Rear View Camera, OnStar, SiriusXM


CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires


This 2018 Chevrolet Malibu is for sale today.

A perfect blend of bold design and ingenious technology make this midsize Malibu everything you wanted, but never thought you'd find. With outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious and comfortable cabin, this Malibu features a robust body structure that contributes to its nimble handling and excellent ride. By combining both press-hardened steel and ultra-high-strength steel, engineers created a cabin that is both strong and lightweight. This sedan has 121,599 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Malibu's trim level is LT. Upgrade to this Malibu LT and you'll receive modern technology such as a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Bluetooth streaming audio and wireless charging, Teen Driver technology, Chevrolet MyLink and 4G WiFi capability. You will also get remote keyless entry with push button start, a leather wrapped steering wheel, larger aluminum wheels, 8-way power driver seat, a rear view camera and a remote vehicle starter.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$17,998

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2018 Chevrolet Malibu