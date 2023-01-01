Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

124,535 KM

Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

4WD Back Up Camera Running Boards/Side Steps

Location

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

124,535KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10173165
  • Stock #: 16292
  • VIN: 3GCUKPECXJG469892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16292
  • Mileage 124,535 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Privacy Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Stability Control
Power Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Crew Cab
Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

