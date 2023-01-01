$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Two Guys Quality Cars
905-688-6244
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Back Up Camera Running Boards/Side Steps
Location
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
905-688-6244
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
124,535KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10173165
- Stock #: 16292
- VIN: 3GCUKPECXJG469892
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 16292
- Mileage 124,535 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Privacy Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Safety
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Crew Cab
Cloth Interior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Two Guys Quality Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3