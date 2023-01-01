Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

139,580 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Two Guys Quality Cars

905-688-6244

4WD Double Cab 143.5 Custom

Location

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

139,580KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10178001
  • Stock #: 16239
  • VIN: 1GCVKPEH2JZ382214

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Hot
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16239
  • Mileage 139,580 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

