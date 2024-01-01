2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
<p>4.3L, V6, Auto, Air, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM Stereo, Back-Up Camera, USB and AUX Input, Running Boards, Back-Rack, Only 198,091 Kms, Asking $16,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.</p><p> </p><p>On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 8.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Eds Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $3000 per claim. Weve Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 30 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca</p>

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 1GCNCNEH9JZ210389

Vehicle Description

4.3L, V6, Auto, Air, P. Door Locks, Tilt, Cruise, AM/FM Stereo, Back-Up Camera, USB and AUX Input, Running Boards, Back-Rack, Only 198,091 Kms, Asking $16,995 Certified and 1 Year Warranty Included.

 

On The Spot Financing (In-House Financing Available), Rates As Low 8.99% OAC. All Vehicles Sold At Ed's Auto Sales comes with Carfax Report, and Sold Fully Certified, Also Included With Every Certified Vehicle is a *1 Year Power-Train Warranty/*Maximum $3000 per claim. We've Been Servicing The Niagara Region Since 1994 (over 30 Years Of Excellence). We Price All Of Our Vehicles Very Competitively And We Strive To EARN Your Business! Stop In And See Ed And Experience The Difference. Give Us A Call at 905-680-4400  To Schedule Your Test Drive Or For More Information visit our website at www.edsautosales.ca

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

