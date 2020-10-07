2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Front Independent Suspension Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Short and long arm front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Front split-bench Comfort Manual front air conditioning

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Fold-up cushion rear seats Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Clock: In-radio display Machined aluminum rims Wireless phone connectivity Rear Head Room: 1,029 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Fuel Capacity: 98 L Rear Leg Room: 1,040 mm Urethane shift knob trim Overall Width: 2,032 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,531 mm Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Chevrolet MyLink Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink Front Head Room: 1,087 mm Front Leg Room: 1,150 mm Front Hip Room: 1,543 mm Mobile hotspot internet access Manual child safety locks Integrated satellite communications Rear Shoulder Room: 1,670 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,677 mm Stability controll with anti-roll OnStar RemoteLink 3 USB ports High intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights V8 4X4 CREW 10W-P/SEAT SPRAY-LINER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.