This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.
This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology that stand the test of time and the test of miles. This truck's capability is defined by a powertrain that's both powerful and efficient. Tough, proven, high-strength steel that provides high-strength dependability raises the bar even higher. This Silverado is brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 68,662 kms. It's cajun red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L V8 16V GDI OHV engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LT. The Silverado LT is one of the most popular trims and offers some excellent equipment. Standard on this 1500 LT are stylish aluminum wheels, a very handy EZ-Lift and lower tailgate, an 8 inch touchscreen display with Chevy MyLink, Bluetooth streaming audio and SiriusXM. Furthermore, steering wheel audio controls, LED fog lamps, power windows, remote keyless entry and GM's Stabilitrak also comes included in this trim level. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: V8 4x4 Crew P/seat 20 -al.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Aluminum spare wheel rim
Engine Immobilizer
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Front Independent Suspension
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Suspension class: HD
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
Front split-bench
Manual front air conditioning
4 door
Rear View Camera
CHROME BUMPERS
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Wheel Width: 8
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Clock: In-radio display
Machined aluminum rims
Wireless phone connectivity
Black grille w/chrome surround
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Rear Head Room: 1,029 mm
Tires: Width: 255 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fuel Capacity: 98 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 14.1 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.6 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 3,645 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,040 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Overall Width: 2,032 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 3,221 kg
Rear Hip Room: 1,531 mm
Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear
Overall height: 1,879 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Chevrolet MyLink
Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink
Front Head Room: 1,087 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,150 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,543 mm
Mobile hotspot internet access
Manual child safety locks
Integrated satellite communications
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,670 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,677 mm
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 6.5 s
Curb weight: 2,404 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Overall Length: 5,843 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
OnStar RemoteLink
3 USB ports
High intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights
V8 4X4 CREW P/SEAT 20 -AL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.