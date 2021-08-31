2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 8 6 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7788270

7788270 Stock #: D6244

D6244 VIN: 3GCUKREC4JG153044

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 90,865 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Engine Immobilizer Mobile hotspot internet access Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Tires: Prefix: P Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Fixed antenna Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 Wireless phone connectivity Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Aluminum spare wheel rim Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Convenience External temperature display Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Front Independent Suspension Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Leaf rear suspension Short and long arm front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Front split-bench Comfort Manual front air conditioning Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Automatic locking hubs Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Tilt-adjustable steering wheel Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear Rear door type: Tailgate ABS and Driveline Traction Control Fold-up cushion rear seats Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Clock: In-radio display Machined aluminum rims Rear Head Room: 1,029 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Fuel Capacity: 98 L Fuel Consumption: City: 14.1 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.6 L/100 km Wheelbase: 3,645 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,040 mm Urethane shift knob trim Overall Width: 2,032 mm Gross vehicle weight: 3,221 kg Rear Hip Room: 1,531 mm Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear Overall height: 1,879 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Chevrolet MyLink Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink Front Head Room: 1,087 mm Front Leg Room: 1,150 mm Front Hip Room: 1,543 mm Manual child safety locks Integrated satellite communications Rear Shoulder Room: 1,670 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,677 mm Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 6.5 s Curb weight: 2,404 kg Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Overall Length: 5,843 mm Stability controll with anti-roll OnStar RemoteLink 3 USB ports High intensity low/high beam projector beam headlights Z71 CREW CAM HS 8W-P/SEAT 6-PASS TOW 20's PREM-TIRES

