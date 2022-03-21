$32,498+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
113,900KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8901940
- Stock #: D7267
- VIN: 3GCUKPEC8JG135554
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,900 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.
This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology to stand the test of time. With brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. It was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. For the past 100 years, Chevrolet has been building trucks that are ready to work today, tomorrow and into the future. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 113,900 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is Custom. Stepping up to this Silverado Custom is a great choice as it comes with some excellent standard features like aluminum wheels, a 7 inch color touchscreen display with Chevrolet MyLink and bluetooth streaming audio, body coloured exterior accents and bumpers, cruise control and easy to clean rubber floors. Additional features also include remote keyless entry and a locking tailgate, 4G LTE hotspot capability, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology, chrome bumpers, SiriusXM radio and power windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
o~o
