2018 Chevrolet Sonic
LT 5dr HB Auto LT
2018 Chevrolet Sonic
LT 5dr HB Auto LT
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$15,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,305KM
VIN 1G1JD6SB5J4107641
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 10397A
- Mileage 91,305 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
$15,988
+ taxes & licensing
Brian Cullen Motors
833-977-1235
2018 Chevrolet Sonic