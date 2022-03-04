$38,977+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Traverse
LT True North
87,540KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iridescent Pear;dark Atmosphere
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
Vehicle Description
Besides its utilitarian abilities, this Chevy Traverse is also pleasant to drive and will make the most of your money with its abundant features. This 2018 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
Whatever you need to do and wherever you need to go, this Chevy Traverse has the capability to get it done. A closer look reveals this big crossover offers something for everyone like a spacious interior, impressive cargo space, and upscale amenities. It's all wrapped up around a richly refined interior and boldly styled exterior that make this Chevy Traverse hard to resist. This SUV has 87,540 kms. It's iridescent pear;dark atmosphere in colour . It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Traverse's trim level is LT True North. Upgrade to this Traverse LT for an excellent blend of features and value. It comes with a power sunroof, a MyLink infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, and SiriusXM, Bose premium audio, a rearview camera, remote start, a power liftgate, leather seats which are heated in front, lane change alert with side blind zone alert, steering wheel audio and cruise control, tri-zone automatic climate control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.briancullen.com/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=0e5ea1c5-3742-44fc-8838-e8c015652a81&Lang=en
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $271.09 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
