2018 Chevrolet Traverse

69,815 KM

Details Description

$42,998

+ tax & licensing
$42,998

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2018 Chevrolet Traverse

2018 Chevrolet Traverse

Premier

2018 Chevrolet Traverse

Premier

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Logo_NoBadges

$42,998

+ taxes & licensing

69,815KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9085516
  Stock #: D7456
  VIN: 1GNEVJKW8JJ128147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,815 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Blind Spot Assist

This 2018 Chevrolet Traverse is for sale today.

Whatever you need to do and wherever you need to go, this Chevy Traverse has the capability to get it done. A closer look reveals this big crossover offers something for everyone like a spacious interior, impressive cargo space, and upscale amenities. It's all wrapped up around a richly refined interior and boldly styled exterior that make this Chevy Traverse hard to resist. This SUV has 69,815 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Traverse's trim level is Premier. Luxury meets versatility in this Traverse Premier. It comes with a power sunroof, a MyLink infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth and SiriusXM, Bose premium audio, a rearview camera with rear park assist, remote start, a hands-free gesture power liftgate, perforated leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated back seats, a heated steering wheel, blind spot assist, forward collision alert, lane departure warning with lane keep assist, wireless charging, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



