2018 Chevrolet Trax
LT
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
Used
114,392KM
VIN 3GNCJPSB1JL271128
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 114,392 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Engine Start, LED Headlights, Touchscreen
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2018 Chevrolet Trax is for sale today.
The Chevy Trax is a small SUV that's larger than life. This Trax brings good looks and street smarts together in a vehicle built for active city life. Athletic and contemporary styling helps you make an entrance wherever you go and its comfortable interior takes the edge off the daily commute by adding a little more fun to every trip. This SUV has 114,392 km. It's Mosaic Black Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Trax's trim level is LT. Upgrading to the 2018 Trax LT see the addition of aluminum wheels, air conditioning, premium cloth seats and driver power lumbar, LED headlight and tail lights, cruise control, and a remote engine start. The LT also comes with a 7 inch colour touch screen display, bluetooth connectivity, a 6 speaker audio system with a UBS plugin, a rear vision camera, plus power windows, and power locks with keyless remote entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
**PLEASE NOTE:** The functionality and condition of any accessories and aftermarket parts are not guaranteed by CMH Auto Superstore. Examples of such items include, but are not limited to: tonneau covers, radios, cameras, remote starts, vent visors, roof racks, winches, light bars, headlights/tail lights, center caps, running boards, etc. If an aftermarket part is safety-related and found to be defective, it will be replaced by a factory option.
**CMH Auto Superstore reserves the right to choose to repair, modify, or replace all aftermarket parts (example headlights) or accessories at its sole discretion.**
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
