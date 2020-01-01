AWD, REAR CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER GROUP







This 2018 Chevrolet Trax is for sale today.



Discover the small SUV built for the big city. This Chevy Trax brings good looks and street smarts together in a vehicle built for active city life. Athletic, contemporary styling helps you make an entrance wherever you go. A refined, comfortable interior takes the edge off the daily commute and adds a little more fun to every trip. This SUV has 60695 kms. It's black metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.4L I4 16V MPFI DOHC Turbo engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Trax's trim level is LT. Upgrading to the 2018 Trax LT see the addition of aluminum wheels, air conditioning, premium cloth seats and driver power lumbar, LED headlight and tail lights, cruise control, and a remote engine start. The LT also comes with a 7 inch colour touch screen display, bluetooth connectivity, a 6 speaker audio system with a UBS plugin, a rear vision camera, plus power windows, and power locks with keyless remote entry. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd Cam Bt Alloys.



Power Options Power Windows

Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control

Remote Engine Start

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Cruise controls on steering wheel

Instrumentation: Low fuel level

Variable intermittent front wipers

Floor mats: Carpet front and rear

Cupholders: Front and rear

Headlights off auto delay

Center Console: Full with storage Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Compass

Trip Computer

Audio controls on steering wheel

Integrated roof antenna

Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Roof Rails

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Dusk sensing headlights

Steel spare wheel rim

Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo

Tires: Prefix: P

Tires: Profile: 70

Type of tires: AS

Tires: Speed Rating: H Safety Stability Control

Side Airbag

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag

4-wheel ABS brakes

Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Cargo Area Light

Interior air filtration

Manual front air conditioning Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery

Body-coloured bumpers Security Anti-theft alarm system

Audio system security Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension

Coil front spring

Independent front suspension classification

Coil rear spring

Front Independent Suspension

Front suspension stabilizer bar

Strut front suspension

Semi-independent rear suspension

Suspension class: Touring Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door

Rear View Camera

Front Reading Lights

Radio data system

Dual Vanity Mirrors

Front Ventilated disc brakes

Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control

Metal-look dash trim

Power remote driver mirror adjustment

Heated driver mirror

Heated passenger mirror

Power remote passenger mirror adjustment

Bucket front seats

Rear seats center armrest

Fuel Type: Regular unleaded

Regular front stabilizer bar

Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam

Cargo tie downs

Left rear passenger door type: Conventional

Rear door type: Liftgate

Right rear passenger door type: Conventional

Digital Audio Input

Braking Assist

Remote activated exterior entry lights

Rear quarter windows: Wiper park

Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheel Diameter: 16

Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats

One 12V DC power outlet

Wheel Width: 6.5

Vehicle Emissions: LEV II

1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags

Speed-proportional electric power steering

Permanent locking hubs

Seatback storage: 2

Rear area cargo cover: Rigid

Rear spoiler: Lip

Intercooled Turbo

AC power outlet: 1

Video Monitor Location: Front

Driver and passenger knee airbags

Clock: In-radio display

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Silver aluminum rims

Black grille w/chrome surround

Diameter of tires: 16.0"

Front Leg Room: 1,036 mm

Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km

Tires: Width: 205 mm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Front Head Room: 1,006 mm

Fuel Consumption: City: 9.9 L/100 km

Rear Shoulder Room: 1,341 mm

SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)

Rear Leg Room: 907 mm

Fuel Capacity: 53 L

Overall height: 1,684 mm

Overall Width: 1,775 mm

SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio

Front Shoulder Room: 1,374 mm

Urethane shift knob trim

Urethane steering wheel trim

Rear Hip Room: 1,288 mm

Rear Head Room: 986 mm

Front Hip Room: 1,313 mm

Max cargo capacity: 1,371 L

Gross vehicle weight: 1,990 kg

Wheelbase: 2,555 mm

Curb weight: 1,488 kg

Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink

Mobile hotspot internet access

Manual child safety locks

Overall Length: 4,257 mm

Chevrolet MyLink Touch

Halogen projector beam headlights

2 USB ports

Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring

OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable

AWD CAM BT ALLOYS

