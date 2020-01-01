Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Chevrolet Trax

LT AWD CAM BT ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Trax

LT AWD CAM BT ALLOYS

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 60,695KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4455933
  • Stock #: D3813
  • VIN: 3GNCJPSB0JL150106
Exterior Colour
Black Metallic
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
AWD, REAR CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER GROUP



This 2018 Chevrolet Trax is for sale today.

Discover the small SUV built for the big city. This Chevy Trax brings good looks and street smarts together in a vehicle built for active city life. Athletic, contemporary styling helps you make an entrance wherever you go. A refined, comfortable interior takes the edge off the daily commute and adds a little more fun to every trip. This SUV has 60695 kms. It's black metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.4L I4 16V MPFI DOHC Turbo engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Trax's trim level is LT. Upgrading to the 2018 Trax LT see the addition of aluminum wheels, air conditioning, premium cloth seats and driver power lumbar, LED headlight and tail lights, cruise control, and a remote engine start. The LT also comes with a 7 inch colour touch screen display, bluetooth connectivity, a 6 speaker audio system with a UBS plugin, a rear vision camera, plus power windows, and power locks with keyless remote entry. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd Cam Bt Alloys.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



***This disclaimer is for ALL RETAIL CERTIFIED VEHICLES AND NOT for UNCERTIFIED AS IS VEHICLES***

CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Remote power door locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Engine Start
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Cruise controls on steering wheel
  • Instrumentation: Low fuel level
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
  • Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
  • Cupholders: Front and rear
  • Headlights off auto delay
  • Center Console: Full with storage
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Audio controls on steering wheel
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Total Number of Speakers: 6
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Roof Rails
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Dusk sensing headlights
  • Steel spare wheel rim
  • Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
  • Tires: Prefix: P
  • Tires: Profile: 70
  • Type of tires: AS
  • Tires: Speed Rating: H
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Side Airbag
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • 4-wheel ABS brakes
  • Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
  • Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Comfort
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Interior air filtration
  • Manual front air conditioning
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
  • Body-coloured bumpers
Security
  • Anti-theft alarm system
  • Audio system security
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension
  • Coil front spring
  • Independent front suspension classification
  • Coil rear spring
  • Front Independent Suspension
  • Front suspension stabilizer bar
  • Strut front suspension
  • Semi-independent rear suspension
  • Suspension class: Touring
Windows
  • Privacy glass: Deep
Seating
  • Split rear bench
Additional Features
  • 4 door
  • Rear View Camera
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Radio data system
  • Dual Vanity Mirrors
  • Front Ventilated disc brakes
  • Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
  • Metal-look dash trim
  • Power remote driver mirror adjustment
  • Heated driver mirror
  • Heated passenger mirror
  • Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
  • Bucket front seats
  • Rear seats center armrest
  • Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
  • Regular front stabilizer bar
  • Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
  • Cargo tie downs
  • Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Rear door type: Liftgate
  • Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
  • Digital Audio Input
  • Braking Assist
  • Remote activated exterior entry lights
  • Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
  • Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Wheel Diameter: 16
  • Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
  • One 12V DC power outlet
  • Wheel Width: 6.5
  • Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
  • 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
  • Speed-proportional electric power steering
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Seatback storage: 2
  • Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
  • Rear spoiler: Lip
  • Intercooled Turbo
  • AC power outlet: 1
  • Video Monitor Location: Front
  • Driver and passenger knee airbags
  • Clock: In-radio display
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Silver aluminum rims
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • Diameter of tires: 16.0"
  • Front Leg Room: 1,036 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.8 L/100 km
  • Tires: Width: 205 mm
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Front Head Room: 1,006 mm
  • Fuel Consumption: City: 9.9 L/100 km
  • Rear Shoulder Room: 1,341 mm
  • SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
  • Rear Leg Room: 907 mm
  • Fuel Capacity: 53 L
  • Overall height: 1,684 mm
  • Overall Width: 1,775 mm
  • SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
  • Front Shoulder Room: 1,374 mm
  • Urethane shift knob trim
  • Urethane steering wheel trim
  • Rear Hip Room: 1,288 mm
  • Rear Head Room: 986 mm
  • Front Hip Room: 1,313 mm
  • Max cargo capacity: 1,371 L
  • Gross vehicle weight: 1,990 kg
  • Wheelbase: 2,555 mm
  • Curb weight: 1,488 kg
  • Audio System Premium Brand: Chevrolet MyLink
  • Mobile hotspot internet access
  • Manual child safety locks
  • Overall Length: 4,257 mm
  • Chevrolet MyLink Touch
  • Halogen projector beam headlights
  • 2 USB ports
  • Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
  • OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable
  • AWD CAM BT ALLOYS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

2001 Chevrolet Corve...
 40,965 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Edge SE C...
 143,989 KM
$11,998 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Fusion SE ...
 91,218 KM
$12,498 + tax & lic
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Send A Message