$16,988+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Volt
Premier
2018 Chevrolet Volt
Premier
Location
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
833-977-1235
$16,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
150,720KM
VIN 1G1RB6S50JU125869
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iridescent Pear;jet Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 5819A
- Mileage 150,720 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio, Aluminum Wheels!
The athletic shape, along with dramatic upper and lower grille pads, gives the Chevy Volt an identity all its own. This 2018 Chevrolet Volt is fresh on our lot in St Catharines.
Go green with this stylish Chevy Volt. This plug-in hybrid offers an electric driving range of up to 85 kiolmetres on a full charge, so you can make fewer stops along the way. An economical gas engine is also built in when you need it, meaning this Volt doesn't carry the range anxiety that other fully-electric vehicles do. Deliberate contours and expressive proportions form a bold exterior, while the cabin offers a comfortable and relaxing place to spend extended lengths of time.This hatchback has 150,720 kms. It's iridescent pear;jet black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 149HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Volt's trim level is Premier. Step up to this impressive Volt Premier and you'll be blown away by it's feature list. It comes with an advanced lithium-ion battery that was designed to be lightweight, powerful and efficient, exclusive aluminum wheels, a Bose premium audio system paired with a 8 inch colour touchscreen display featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, leather seats that are heated in the front and rear, wireless charging and automatic parking assist. This luxurious hybrid also comes with a heated steering wheel, remote keyless access with remote vehicle start, a rear vision camera, signature LED lights, automatic climate control plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Wireless Charging, Premium Audio, Aluminum Wheels, Led Lights, Heated Steering Wheel.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $144.98 with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in St Catharines. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Automatic Parking
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
Brian Cullen Motors
386 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
$16,988
+ taxes & licensing
Brian Cullen Motors
833-977-1235
2018 Chevrolet Volt