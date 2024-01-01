2018 Chevrolet Volt

$19,995+ tax & licensing
Location
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
905-684-8791
Certified
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 502156X
- Mileage 88,950 KM
Vehicle Description
Key Features:
Advanced Audio & Connectivity: Enjoy your favorite tunes with the Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System and stay connected with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Two USB ports and an auxiliary input jack offer added convenience for all your devices.
Comfort & Convenience: Relax in the luxurious Leather-Appointed Seats, with both front and rear seats heated for those chilly days. The Heated Steering Wheel and Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob add a touch of elegance, while the Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror and Automatic Temperature Control ensure your comfort.
Safety First: Drive with confidence thanks to the advanced safety features, including Dual Front Impact Airbags, Dual Front Side Impact Airbags, and Rear Side Impact Airbags. The Exterior Parking Camera and Electronic Stability Control provide added peace of mind.
Premium Driving Experience: The 6-Way Manual Adjusters for both driver and passenger seats, Alloy Wheels, and fully automatic headlights enhance your driving experience. Plus, the Bumpers and Power-Adjustable Mirrors in body color give the car a sleek, cohesive look.
This vehicle is designed to make every drive enjoyable, whether you're commuting or embarking on a long journey. Don't miss out on this exceptional combination of luxury and practicality!
VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
36-point Provincial Safety Inspection
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee*
Market Value Report provided
Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
Complimentary wash and vacuum
Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.
*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)
Vehicle Features
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
905-684-8791