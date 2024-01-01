2018 Chevrolet Volt

Menu
Experience the perfect blend of performance, comfort, and technology with this well-equipped vehicle. Under the hood, youll find a 1.5L VVT DI DOHC 4-Cylinder Range Extender engine, ensuring efficient and responsive driving. Key Features: Advanced Audio & Connectivity: Enjoy your favorite tunes with the Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System and stay connected with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Two USB ports and an auxiliary input jack offer added convenience for all your devices.<br> Comfort & Convenience: Relax in the luxurious Leather-Appointed Seats, with both front and rear seats heated for those chilly days. The Heated Steering Wheel and Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob add a touch of elegance, while the Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror and Automatic Temperature Control ensure your comfort.<br> Safety First: Drive with confidence thanks to the advanced safety features, including Dual Front Impact Airbags, Dual Front Side Impact Airbags, and Rear Side Impact Airbags. The Exterior Parking Camera and Electronic Stability Control provide added peace of mind.<br> Premium Driving Experience: The 6-Way Manual Adjusters for both driver and passenger seats, Alloy Wheels, and fully automatic headlights enhance your driving experience. Plus, the Bumpers and Power-Adjustable Mirrors in body color give the car a sleek, cohesive look.<br> This vehicle is designed to make every drive enjoyable, whether youre commuting or embarking on a long journey. Dont miss out on this exceptional combination of luxury and practicality!<p> </p> <h4>VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</h4> <p>36-point Provincial Safety Inspection<br /> 172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card<br /> Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available<br /> Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth<br /> 2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness<br /> 7 Day Money Back Guarantee*<br /> Market Value Report provided<br /> Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles<br /> Complimentary wash and vacuum<br /> Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer</p> <p>SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.</p> <p>*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)</p>

Location

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
88,950KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1RB6S56JU150100

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 502156X
  • Mileage 88,950 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the perfect blend of performance, comfort, and technology with this well-equipped vehicle. Under the hood, you'll find a 1.5L VVT DI DOHC 4-Cylinder Range Extender engine, ensuring efficient and responsive driving.

Key Features:
Advanced Audio & Connectivity: Enjoy your favorite tunes with the Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System and stay connected with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Two USB ports and an auxiliary input jack offer added convenience for all your devices.

Comfort & Convenience: Relax in the luxurious Leather-Appointed Seats, with both front and rear seats heated for those chilly days. The Heated Steering Wheel and Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob add a touch of elegance, while the Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror and Automatic Temperature Control ensure your comfort.

Safety First: Drive with confidence thanks to the advanced safety features, including Dual Front Impact Airbags, Dual Front Side Impact Airbags, and Rear Side Impact Airbags. The Exterior Parking Camera and Electronic Stability Control provide added peace of mind.

Premium Driving Experience: The 6-Way Manual Adjusters for both driver and passenger seats, Alloy Wheels, and fully automatic headlights enhance your driving experience. Plus, the Bumpers and Power-Adjustable Mirrors in body color give the car a sleek, cohesive look.

This vehicle is designed to make every drive enjoyable, whether you're commuting or embarking on a long journey. Don't miss out on this exceptional combination of luxury and practicality!



VALUE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

36-point Provincial Safety Inspection

172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee*

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

Vehicle scanned for open recall notifications from manufacturer



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, No dealer calls. Errors & omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)



INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Chevrolet Volt