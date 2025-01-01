$23,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 Chrysler Pacifica
Hybrid Touring L
2018 Chrysler Pacifica
Hybrid Touring L
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$23,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
145,511KM
VIN 2C4RC1L72JR365364
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13229
- Mileage 145,511 KM
Vehicle Description
CMH certifies that all vehicles meet DOUBLE the Ministry standards for Brakes and Tires
This 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is for sale today.
This Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid stands for family pride as much as your home while it raises the neighborhood bar. This all-new ultimate family vehicle displays a sleek, athletic stance with a sculpted body. This minivan is safe, quiet, and extremely well appointed with useful features. With hybrid efficiency, it gets you where you're going with minimal trips to the pump. It's easy to see this Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid was designed with families in mind. This van has 145,511 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC1L72JR365364.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
2018 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Luxury **LOADED** 118,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Dodge Challenger R/T - Low Mileage 14,112 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek SPORT - Low Mileage 71,722 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-866-264-XXXX(click to show)
$23,500
+ taxes & licensing
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
1-866-264-2278
2018 Chrysler Pacifica