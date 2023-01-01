$40,998+ tax & licensing
$40,998
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Dodge Durango
GT
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
$40,998
+ taxes & licensing
57,922KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9483342
- Stock #: D7802
- VIN: 1C4RDJDG7JC451841
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,922 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Dodge Durango is for sale today.
This Dodge Durango offers drivers the best of everything. It starts with a well-appointed interior with a generous amount of room for cargo and passengers. Muscular styling sets this Durango apart from the softer crossovers on the market. Impressive confidence comes from a powerful, yet efficient drivetrain. The standard all-wheel drive capability is balanced by plush, upscale interior details making for a well-balanced, family friendly SUV. This low mileage SUV has just 57,922 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Durango's trim level is GT. This 2018 Dodge Durango GT provides comfort for your adventure with heated leather seats, cruise control, and dual-zone climate control. Other features on this trim include power windows, remote keyless entry, push button start, Uconnect with Bluetooth, 2 USB ports, a heated steering wheel, a rearview camera, remote start, a universal garage door opener, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RDJDG7JC451841.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
