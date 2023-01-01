Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Dodge Durango

57,922 KM

Details Description

$40,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$40,998

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
2018 Dodge Durango

2018 Dodge Durango

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Dodge Durango

GT

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

$40,998

+ taxes & licensing

57,922KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9483342
  • Stock #: D7802
  • VIN: 1C4RDJDG7JC451841

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,922 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

This 2018 Dodge Durango is for sale today.

This Dodge Durango offers drivers the best of everything. It starts with a well-appointed interior with a generous amount of room for cargo and passengers. Muscular styling sets this Durango apart from the softer crossovers on the market. Impressive confidence comes from a powerful, yet efficient drivetrain. The standard all-wheel drive capability is balanced by plush, upscale interior details making for a well-balanced, family friendly SUV. This low mileage SUV has just 57,922 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 295HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Durango's trim level is GT. This 2018 Dodge Durango GT provides comfort for your adventure with heated leather seats, cruise control, and dual-zone climate control. Other features on this trim include power windows, remote keyless entry, push button start, Uconnect with Bluetooth, 2 USB ports, a heated steering wheel, a rearview camera, remote start, a universal garage door opener, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RDJDG7JC451841.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 43,450 KM
$28,998 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Toua...
 81,007 KM
$28,498 + tax & lic
2020 Volkswagen Pass...
 66,070 KM
$30,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory