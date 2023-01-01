Menu
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

149,835 KM

Details Features

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

3rd Row Seat Leather Navigation Back Up Camera

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

3rd Row Seat Leather Navigation Back Up Camera

Location

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

  1. 9643789
  2. 9643789
149,835KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9643789
  • Stock #: 16143
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG3JR364740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,835 KM

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Intermittent Wipers
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Leather Wrap Wheel
Lane Departure Warning
Power Lift Gates
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Rear Air & Heat

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
