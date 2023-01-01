$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Two Guys Quality Cars
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
3rd Row Seat Leather Navigation Back Up Camera
Location
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
149,835KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9643789
- Stock #: 16143
- VIN: 2C4RDGEG3JR364740
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,835 KM
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Intermittent Wipers
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Leather Wrap Wheel
Lane Departure Warning
Power Lift Gates
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Rear Air & Heat
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Two Guys Quality Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Two Guys Quality Cars
456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3