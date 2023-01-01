2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 9 , 8 3 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9643789

9643789 Stock #: 16143

16143 VIN: 2C4RDGEG3JR364740

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 149,835 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry AM/FM Stereo Navigation System Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior 3RD ROW SEATING Convenience Intermittent Wipers Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Climate Control Exterior Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Safety Lane Departure Warning Additional Features Power Lift Gates Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Rear Air & Heat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.