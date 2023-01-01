2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 5 , 9 6 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9717595

9717595 Stock #: 16191

16191 VIN: 2C4RDGEGXJR313784

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 115,960 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo Rear View Camera Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior 3RD ROW SEATING Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.