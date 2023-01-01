Menu
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

115,960 KM

Details Features

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

3rd Row Seat 7 Passenger Leather Back Up Camera

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

3rd Row Seat 7 Passenger Leather Back Up Camera

Location

Two Guys Quality Cars

456 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P3

905-688-6244

115,960KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9717595
  • Stock #: 16191
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEGXJR313784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,960 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Power Lift Gates

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

