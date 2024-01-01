2018 Dodge Journey

Menu
Features:  112,000 MI, Heated seats driver and passenger, Leather, NAV System, Parking Distance Control, Satellite radio Sirius, Sunroof/ moonroof, Third row 7 passenger,  Adjustable steering wheel, ABS System, Cruise control, Dual AC, Electric Mirrors, Fog lights, Remote Start, Roof luggage rack, Bucket seats, Power drivers Seat, back up cam, Handsfree, AWD, Power windows, Bluetooth, CD stereo with aux/USB jack!

*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

112,000MI
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDDFG5JT278332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,000 MI

Vehicle Description

Features:  112,000 MI, Heated seats driver and passenger, Leather, NAV System, Parking Distance Control, Satellite radio Sirius, Sunroof/ moonroof, Third row 7 passenger,  Adjustable steering wheel, ABS System, Cruise control, Dual AC, Electric Mirrors, Fog lights, Remote Start, Roof luggage rack, Bucket seats, Power drivers Seat, back up cam, Handsfree, AWD, Power windows, Bluetooth, CD stereo with aux/USB jack!

*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***

 

Thumbnail author:
Designed by starline / Freepik

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

