2018 Ford EcoSport

This Ford EcoSport is the compact SUV designed to be the perfect partner for a life full of surprising possibilities. It's what you need when you need it. Trim outside, spacious inside, it's nimble and ready for just about anything. With technology that keeps you in touch with the world around you. So go small, live big, and do it all with this Ford EcoSport. This low mileage SUV has just 35,632 kms. It's white platinum metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our EcoSport's trim level is Titanium AWD. This EcoSport Titanium gives you a lot of luxury and technology in a small crossover. It comes with leatherette seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, navigation, and 9-speaker premium audio, aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, a rearview camera, blind spot assist, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Awd Leath Roof Cam P/seats Hs Bt P/sens. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=MAJ6P1WL5JC248067.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Ambient Lighting
Automatic front air conditioning
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Anti-theft alarm system
Torsion beam rear suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Front Independent Suspension
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
4 door
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
Wheel Width: 7
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Permanent locking hubs
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Express open glass sunroof
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear door type: Conventional
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Piano black dash trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.2 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Rear Hip Room: 1,293 mm
Fuel Capacity: 62 L
Overall Width: 1,765 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,354 mm
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.0 L/100 km
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Front Head Room: 1,006 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Head Room: 953 mm
Rear Leg Room: 932 mm
Curb weight: 1,524 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,303 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,311 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,090 mm
Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Mobile hotspot internet access
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,654 mm
SYNC 3
Wheelbase: 2,520 mm
SYNC 3 911 Assist
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry