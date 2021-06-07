2018 Ford EcoSport

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 6 3 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7306931

7306931 Stock #: D5865

D5865 VIN: MAJ6P1WL5JC248067

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 35,632 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Rain sensing front wipers Piano black center console trim Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: H Safety Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Ambient Lighting Automatic front air conditioning Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Split rear bench Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Security Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Front Independent Suspension Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats Wheel Width: 7 Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Express open glass sunroof Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear door type: Conventional Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park Piano black dash trim Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 10 Driver and passenger knee airbags Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Fuel Consumption: City: 10.2 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 17.0" Rear Hip Room: 1,293 mm Fuel Capacity: 62 L Overall Width: 1,765 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,354 mm Tires: Width: 205 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.0 L/100 km SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Front Head Room: 1,006 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Head Room: 953 mm Rear Leg Room: 932 mm Curb weight: 1,524 kg Rear Shoulder Room: 1,303 mm Front Hip Room: 1,311 mm Front Leg Room: 1,090 mm Floor mats: Vinyl/rubber front and rear SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Mobile hotspot internet access Manual child safety locks Overall height: 1,654 mm SYNC 3 Wheelbase: 2,520 mm SYNC 3 911 Assist Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 2 USB ports Rear reverse sensing system Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: B&O PLAY AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto mirroring Max cargo capacity : 1,416 L Overall Length : 4,097 mm Rear Collision Warning : Cross Traffic Alert Remote Engine Start : Remote Engine Start - Smart device only Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation 120v Ac Power Outlet : 1 AWD LEATH ROOF CAM P/SEATS HS BT P/SENS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

