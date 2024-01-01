$21,500+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Edge
SEL
2018 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
1-866-264-2278
$21,500
+ taxes & licensing
114,926KM
Used
VIN 2FMPK4J94JBC48079
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 114,926 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control
This 2018 Ford Edge is for sale today.
Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with this Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well-crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 114,926 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 245HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Edge's trim level is SEL. The mid range SEL trim is a nice blend of features and value. It comes standard with SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a 4.2-inch color screen, a rear view camera, a media hub with an aux jack and a USB port, heated seats, remote keyless entry, automatic headlamps, push-button start, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J94JBC48079.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
2018 Ford Edge