2018 Ford Edge

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 1 , 1 9 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8328651

8328651 Stock #: D6745

D6745 VIN: 2FMPK3J94JBC38498

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White Platinum Tri-Coat

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 61,192 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Exterior Daytime Running Lights Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Safety Side Airbag Rear View Camera TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Multi-link rear suspension Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench Additional Features 4 door Sync Remote window operation Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Width: 8 Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Fuel Type: Premium unleaded Four 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Seatback storage: 2 Electrochromatic rearview mirror Remote, digital keypad power door locks Rear spoiler: Lip Wheel Diameter: 18 Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Video Monitor Location: Front Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Electric power steering Driver and passenger knee airbags Painted aluminum rims Metal-look/piano black center console trim Fuel Capacity: 68 L Front Head Room: 1,021 mm Front Leg Room: 1,082 mm Rear Head Room: 1,024 mm Tires: Width: 245 mm Overall Length: 4,778 mm Diameter of tires: 18.0" Fuel Consumption: City: 11.5 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.0 L/100 km SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Wheelbase: 2,850 mm Overall Width: 1,928 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Front Hip Room: 1,420 mm Metal-look w/chrome surround grille Curb weight: 1,781 kg Manual child safety locks Front Shoulder Room: 1,532 mm Max cargo capacity: 2,079 L Overall height: 1,742 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,537 mm Rear Leg Room: 1,031 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,461 mm 911 Assist Gross vehicle weight: 2,413 kg Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70 Stability controll with anti-roll Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 1 USB port Rear reverse sensing system SEL NAV CAM P/SEAT HS 18-AL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.