2018 Ford Escape

211,421 KM

Details Description

$14,498

+ tax & licensing
$14,498

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SE

2018 Ford Escape

SE

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$14,498

+ taxes & licensing

211,421KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10517949
  • Stock #: D8933
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD7JUC15928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 211,421 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control

This 2018 Ford Escape is for sale today.

Although there are many compact SUVs to choose from, few have the styling, performance, and features offered by this 5-passenger Ford Escape. Beyond its strong, efficient drivetrain and handsome styling, this Escape offers nimble handling and a comfortable ride. The interior boasts smart design and impressive features. If you need the versatility of an SUV but want something fuel-efficient and easy to drive, this Ford Escape is just right. This SUV has 211,421 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 179HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Escape's trim level is SE. This Escape SE offers a satisfying blend of features and value. It comes with a SYNC infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, heated front seats, steering wheel-mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9GD7JUC15928.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



Trade-ins are welcome! Financing available OAC ! Price INCLUDES a valid safety certificate! Price INCLUDES a 60-day limited warranty on all vehicles except classic or vintage cars. CMH is a Full Disclosure dealer with no hidden fees. We are a family-owned and operated business for over 30 years! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

