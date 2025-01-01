Menu
NAVIGATION * AUTO PARALLEL PARK *  REVERSE CAMERA * HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL * REMOTE START * APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO * SUNROOF * REVERSE PARK DISTANCE SENSORS * PROXIMITY KEY w/ PUSH BUTTON START * 3 POSITION MEMORY DRIVER SEAT * 2.0L 4 CYL., AUTO, AWD, TITANIUM * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT, LIFT GATE , & SUNROOF * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * 19 ALLOY WHEELS * 

INCLUDED IN YOUR PURCHASE IS A SAFETY CERTIFICATION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AND A 60-DAY LIMITED POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE.
 WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES FOR ADDED PEACE OF MIND.

2018 Ford Escape

129,434 KM

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape

Titanium ** AWD, CARPLAY, HTD SEATS **

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium ** AWD, CARPLAY, HTD SEATS **

Location

Certified Cars

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4

905-688-8822

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
129,434KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FMCU9J98JUA25706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,434 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION * AUTO PARALLEL PARK *  REVERSE CAMERA * HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL * REMOTE START * APPLE CARPLAY / ANDROID AUTO * SUNROOF * REVERSE PARK DISTANCE SENSORS * PROXIMITY KEY w/ PUSH BUTTON START * 3 POSITION MEMORY DRIVER SEAT * 2.0L 4 CYL., AUTO, AWD, TITANIUM * POWER LOCKS, WINDOWS, MIRRORS, SEAT, LIFT GATE , & SUNROOF * TILT & TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL * ABS & TRACTION CONTROL * STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CRUISE & STEREO CONTROLS * 19" ALLOY WHEELS * 
INCLUDED IN YOUR PURCHASE IS A SAFETY CERTIFICATION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, AND A 60-DAY LIMITED POWERTRAIN GUARANTEE.

WE ALSO OFFER EXTENDED WARRANTIES FOR ADDED PEACE OF MIND.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Certified Cars

Certified Cars

400 Merritt St, St Catharines, ON L2P 1P4
