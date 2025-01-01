$14,490+ tax & licensing
Location
Gaston's Auto Sales
394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
905-984-5094
Certified
$14,490
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 132,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Turn heads and conquer the road in the 2018 Ford Escape SE - the ultimate adventure-ready SUV. With its rugged 4WD, powerful performance, and advanced safety features, this versatile vehicle is primed to elevate your driving experience.
- Back-up camera for confident maneuvering
- OnStar® for 24/7 emergency assistance
- Heated front seats to keep you cozy
- Satellite radio for endless entertainment
- *NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
The 2018 Escape SE puts the "utility" in "SUV" with its spacious 5-passenger cabin and durable hard top. Tackle your daily commute or weekend getaways with ease, all while enjoying the comfort and convenience this SUV provides. Whether you're an outdoor enthusiast or a busy parent, the Escape SE is the perfect companion to improve your life on the road.
*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***
Vehicle Features
Gaston's Auto Sales
