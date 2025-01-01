Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Experience the perfect blend of comfort and functionality with the 2018 Ford Escape SE. This versatile SUV features a hardtop roof that enhances its sleek profile while providing ample overhead space. Inside, you’ll find cloth bucket seats designed for maximum comfort, complete with heated front seats to keep you cozy during chilly drives. The adjustable steering wheel allows for tailored driving ease, while power windows, locks, and mirrors offer convenience at your fingertips. Enjoy your favorite tunes on the AM/FM/CD radio or through satellite radio, all supported by vocal assist telematics for hands-free operation. Safety is paramount with features like a reverse camera and traction control to ensure peace of mind on every journey.</p><ul><li>NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*</li><li>*** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***Thumbnail author:<br /><a href=”http:/www.freepik.com”>Designed by starline / Freepik</a></li></ul>

2018 Ford Escape

132,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12893666

2018 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8

905-984-5094

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
132,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GDXJUC81224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the perfect blend of comfort and functionality with the 2018 Ford Escape SE. This versatile SUV features a hardtop roof that enhances its sleek profile while providing ample overhead space. Inside, you’ll find cloth bucket seats designed for maximum comfort, complete with heated front seats to keep you cozy during chilly drives. The adjustable steering wheel allows for tailored driving ease, while power windows, locks, and mirrors offer convenience at your fingertips. Enjoy your favorite tunes on the AM/FM/CD radio or through satellite radio, all supported by vocal assist telematics for hands-free operation. Safety is paramount with features like a reverse camera and traction control to ensure peace of mind on every journey.

  • NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
  • *** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***Thumbnail author:
    Designed by starline / Freepik

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gaston's Auto Sales

Used 2018 Ford Focus SE for sale in St Catharines, ON
2018 Ford Focus SE 145,000 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Accent Preferred for sale in St Catharines, ON
2019 Hyundai Accent Preferred 153,000 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer SE for sale in St Catharines, ON
2015 Mitsubishi Lancer SE 157,000 KM $10,990 + tax & lic

Email Gaston's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gaston's Auto Sales

Gaston's Auto Sales

394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-984-XXXX

(click to show)

905-984-5094

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Gaston's Auto Sales

905-984-5094

2018 Ford Escape