$13,990+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Gaston's Auto Sales
394 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L8
905-984-5094
Certified
$13,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the perfect blend of comfort and functionality with the 2018 Ford Escape SE. This versatile SUV features a hardtop roof that enhances its sleek profile while providing ample overhead space. Inside, you’ll find cloth bucket seats designed for maximum comfort, complete with heated front seats to keep you cozy during chilly drives. The adjustable steering wheel allows for tailored driving ease, while power windows, locks, and mirrors offer convenience at your fingertips. Enjoy your favorite tunes on the AM/FM/CD radio or through satellite radio, all supported by vocal assist telematics for hands-free operation. Safety is paramount with features like a reverse camera and traction control to ensure peace of mind on every journey.
- NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS, TRANSMISSION FLUID SERVICE AND SYNTHETIC OIL CHANGE WITH PURCHASE*
- *** PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING NO HIDDEN FEES! INCLUDES CERTIFICATION! *** View our full inventory at gastonsautosales.com ***CARFAX VERIFIED!*** *** FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1980! PLEASE CALL FOR FINANCING OUR FINANCE DEPARTMENT WILL WORK HARD TO GET YOU THE BEST RATE AND BEST TERM (OAC) *** WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL! IF WE DO NOT HAVE THE VEHICLE OF YOUR CHOICE ON OUR LOT, ASK DANNY AND HE WILL FIND IT FOR YOU ABSOLUTELY NO OBLIGATIONS! ***Thumbnail author:
Designed by starline / Freepik
Gaston's Auto Sales
