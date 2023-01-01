Menu
2018 Ford Explorer

192,350 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

2018 Ford Explorer

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

192,350KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10254150
  Stock #: D8661
  VIN: 1FM5K8D81JGB20666

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 192,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, SYNC, SiriusXM, Fog Lights

This 2018 Ford Explorer is for sale today.

This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 192,350 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Explorer's trim level is XLT. This Ford Explorer XLT is an excellent blend of features and value. It comes standard with SYNC 3 with an 8-inch color touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, a USB port, SiriusXM, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, steering wheel audio and cruise control, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8D81JGB20666.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

