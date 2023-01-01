$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Explorer
XLT
169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2
192,350KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10254150
- Stock #: D8661
- VIN: 1FM5K8D81JGB20666
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 192,350 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Ford Explorer is for sale today.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 192,350 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is XLT. This Ford Explorer XLT is an excellent blend of features and value. It comes standard with SYNC 3 with an 8-inch color touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, a USB port, SiriusXM, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, steering wheel audio and cruise control, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8D81JGB20666.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
