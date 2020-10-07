Menu
2018 Ford Explorer

66,460 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

905-684-8791

XLT CLEAN CARFAX | REMOTE STARTER | ROOF RAILS

Location

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

66,460KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6126465
  • Stock #: 50-39
  • VIN: 1FM5K7D83JGB35471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 66,460 KM

Vehicle Description




Are You Looking For A Great Value in a SUV?



Come Take A Closer Look At This Gorgeous 2018 Explorer!!



XLT PACKAGE 202A



SAFE & SMART PACKAGE



TRAILER TOW PACKAGE



This SUV Has A Clean Carfax History Canada Report!



Roof Rack With Black Side Rails | Lane Depart & Lane Keep Assist | Adapt Cruise Control | Blind Spot Warning | Rain Sensing Wipers | Auto High Beam Headlamps



This Explorer Also Features:



Reverse Camera | Reverse Sensing System | Remote Starter | Dual Zone A/C | Cruise Control | Keyless Entry/Keypad | Heated Front Seats | Roof Rails | Fog Lamps



BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE!



Call or Click today to arrange a Test Drive.



Or SHOP FROM HOME - AND BUY ON-LINE! We can manage everything via phone and internet. No need to come to the Dealership!



SPECIAL NOTE: This 2018 Explorer is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls. Thank You.



This Great Value is selling as one of AutoIQ's Advantage Plus Pre-Owned Vehicles!






Advantage+ Pre-Owned Vehicle


  • 36-Point Provincial Safety Certification
  • Warranty:30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety related items and extended plans are available
  • CarFax Verified Report
  • Meets or exceeds minimal Provincial Safety Standard on all tires and brakes
  • 7 Day Money Back Guarantee or Exchange up to 500 KMS
  • Preferred* Financing Rates OAC
  • Market Value Report provided
  • Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
  • Complimentary wash and vacuum, engine shampoo
  • OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired
  • Complimentary shuttle transportation




Errors & Omissions Expected





SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls





The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 13 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

