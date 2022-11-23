Menu
2018 Ford Explorer

0 KM

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

XLT

XLT

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Used
  • Listing ID: 9442281
  • Stock #: D7777
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D80JGB70555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, SYNC, SiriusXM, Fog Lights

This 2018 Ford Explorer is for sale today.

This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Explorer's trim level is XLT. This Ford Explorer XLT is an excellent blend of features and value. It comes standard with SYNC 3 with an 8-inch color touchscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, a USB port, SiriusXM, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, steering wheel audio and cruise control, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8D80JGB70555.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

