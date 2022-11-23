2018 Ford Explorer

Listing ID: 9442281

9442281 Stock #: D7777

D7777 VIN: 1FM5K8D80JGB70555

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.