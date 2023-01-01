$34,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
905-684-8791
2018 Ford Explorer
2018 Ford Explorer
SPORT
Location
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3
905-684-8791
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
87,517KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9581584
- Stock #: 50-728
- VIN: 1FM5K8GT6JGC57599
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 50-728
- Mileage 87,517 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.
375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3