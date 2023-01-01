Menu
2018 Ford Explorer

87,517 KM

Details Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

905-684-8791

2018 Ford Explorer

2018 Ford Explorer

SPORT

2018 Ford Explorer

SPORT

Location

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

87,517KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9581584
  • Stock #: 50-728
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GT6JGC57599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 50-728
  • Mileage 87,517 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

