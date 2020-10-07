Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-150

47,036 KM

Details Description Features

$33,595

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,595

+ taxes & licensing

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

905-684-8791

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XLT CLEAN CARFAX | TRAILER TOW PACKAGE | LOW KM'S

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

XLT CLEAN CARFAX | TRAILER TOW PACKAGE | LOW KM'S

Location

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

905-684-8791

  1. 6126468
  2. 6126468
  3. 6126468
  4. 6126468
Contact Seller

$33,595

+ taxes & licensing

47,036KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6126468
  • Stock #: 602976
  • VIN: 1FTEX1EP5JFA03133

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 47,036 KM

Vehicle Description




What A Great Opportunity!



New Arrival! Come Take A Closer Look At This 2018 F150 4X4 Super Cab XLT!



Finished in Shadow Black with the XTR Package this F-150 4x4 Looks Great! And with the upgraded Trailer Tow Package this truck has what it takes to get the Job Done!



BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE



Call or Click to Arrange a Test Drive. Or Shop from Home. We can manage everything via Telephone and Internet.



AutoIQ proudly offers a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee. Buy with Complete Confidence. You won't be disappointed!



SPECIAL NOTE:



SPECIAL NOTE: This Great Value is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls. Thank You.



This 2018 F-150 is selling as one of our Advantage Plus Pre-Owned Vehicles





Advantage+ Pre-Owned Vehicle


  • 36-Point Provincial Safety Certification
  • Warranty:30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety related items and extended plans are available
  • CarFax Verified Report
  • Meets or exceeds minimal Provincial Safety Standard on all tires and brakes
  • 7 Day Money Back Guarantee or Exchange up to 500 KMS
  • Preferred* Financing Rates OAC
  • Market Value Report provided
  • Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles
  • Complimentary wash and vacuum, engine shampoo
  • OEM notified of ownership change and recalls inspected and repaired
  • Complimentary shuttle transportation




Errors & Omissions Expected





SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls





The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 13 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Thats why we offer a 7 Day Money Back Guarantee on most vehicles we sell. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

2016 Ford Escape S
 146,158 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Elantra...
 123,128 KM
$4,850 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Ranger Lar...
 11,373 KM
$43,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln Ltd.

375 Ontario St, St Catharines, ON L2R 5L3

Call Dealer

905-684-XXXX

(click to show)

905-684-8791

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory