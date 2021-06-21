XTR-PKG 300A GATE-STEP BRAKE-CTRLR TOW 18 -CHROMES!
This 2018 Ford F-150 is for sale today.
High-strength, military-grade aluminum construction in the body of this F-150 cuts out weight without sacrificing toughness. The drivetrain at the heart of the F-150 delivers the power and torque you need to get the job done. The perfect truck for work and play, this Ford gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave. This Super Crew 4X4 pickup has 97,450 kms. It's ingot silver metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.3L V6 24V PDI DOHC Flexible Fuel engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. This Ford F-150 XLT is a hard working pickup and a great value. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an audio aux jack, SiriusXM, SYNC voice activated connectivity with Bluetooth, a rearview camera, power windows, power doors with remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, a locking tailgate, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Xtr-pkg 300a Gate-step Brake-ctrlr Tow 18 -chromes. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EB3JFA24909.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
CMH - CUSTOMERS MATTER HERE is not just a slogan it's our PROMISE TO YOU! We constantly monitor the market and consistently offer vehicles priced well below the market average!! There is no need to go through uncomfortable negotiations to get down to our best price - WE ADVERTISE OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT which streamlines and take the stress out of the buying process!! All certified vehicles include a valid Ontario motor vehicle safety certification! WE COMMIT TO AT LEAST 50% BRAKE LIFE AS WE WILL STAND BEHIND & IN FRONT OF OUR VEHICLES! A full detail as well as a complete sanitation is included for this great price!! This includes ozone treatment of the complete interior, disinfecting the important surfaces including the headliner, covering of the front carpets with protective adhesive plastic, as well as cleaning and detailing of the spare tire well, where applicable!! WE LOVE TRADE INS! On the spot financing, lowest financing rates available on O.A.C.! We're experienced at providing a full range of financing options, depending on your situation!! CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE customers receive a vehicle history report on all vehicles - buy with confidence! NO HAGGLE PRICING - CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE will not charge extra above our advertised price for the Ontario Motor Vehicle Safety Certification and Detailing, like some other dealers. Please compare wisely. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE is proud to say that we are an established, family owned and operated business, for over 21 years! Our 2-1/2 acre location has over 200 vehicles and a 17,000 SQ. FT. building and showroom. CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE IS A PROUD, LONG STANDING MEMBER OF THE BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU WITH AN A+ RATING AS WELL AS A TRUSTED MEMBER OF THE USED CAR DEALER ASSOCIATION (UCDA). Visit our website, cmhniagara.com or come to our large location at CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE 169 HARTZEL ROAD ST. CATHARINES, ONTARIO. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Tachometer
Compass
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Daytime Running Lights
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Profile: 70
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Chrome Grille
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Anti-theft alarm system
Ambient Lighting
Manual front air conditioning
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Double wishbone front suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Leaf rear suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
Front split-bench
4 door
Rear View Camera
CHROME BUMPERS
Sync
Automatic locking hubs
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
Rear door type: Tailgate
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 7.5
Fold-up cushion rear seats
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Remote, digital keypad power door locks
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 136 L
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Wheelbase: 3,683 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.0 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 10.3 L/100 km
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Overall Width: 2,029 mm
Front Head Room: 1,036 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Gross vehicle weight: 2,948 kg
Urethane steering wheel trim
Front Leg Room: 1,115 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,026 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,470 L
Front Hip Room: 1,588 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,694 mm
Manual child safety locks
Overall Length: 5,890 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,643 mm
Overall height: 1,961 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,674 mm
Rear Leg Room: 1,107 mm
911 Assist
AppLink
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
Curb weight: 2,163 kg
XTR-PKG 300A GATE-STEP BRAKE-CTRLR TOW 18 -CHROMES
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.