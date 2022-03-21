$50,498+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
Lariat
57,800KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8901943
- Stock #: D7268
- VIN: 1FTFW1E15JFD71721
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ruby Red Tinted Clearcoat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,800 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Ford F-150 is for sale today.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 57,800 kms. It's ruby red tinted clearcoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. The Lariat trim adds some extra luxury and style to this hard-working F-150. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a rearview camera with rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote engine start, chrome exterior trim, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E15JFD71721.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/
