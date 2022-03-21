Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford F-150

57,800 KM

Details Description

$50,498

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$50,498

+ taxes & licensing

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

1-866-264-2278

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$50,498

+ taxes & licensing

57,800KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8901943
  • Stock #: D7268
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E15JFD71721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM

This 2018 Ford F-150 is for sale today.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 57,800 kms. It's ruby red tinted clearcoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. The Lariat trim adds some extra luxury and style to this hard-working F-150. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, a rearview camera with rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote engine start, chrome exterior trim, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E15JFD71721.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.cmhniagara.com/financing/



o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 30,340 KM
$37,998 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 SPORT
 103,387 KM
$44,498 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 28,410 KM
$34,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

169 Hartzel Rd., St. Catharines, ON L2P 1G2

Call Dealer

1-866-264-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-264-2278

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory