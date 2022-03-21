$50,498 + taxes & licensing 5 7 , 8 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8901943

8901943 Stock #: D7268

D7268 VIN: 1FTFW1E15JFD71721

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ruby Red Tinted Clearcoat

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 57,800 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.